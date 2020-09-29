Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River North Concerned Youths have cried out justice over the death of youth leader, Charles Onwe.

Onwe allegedly lost his life in the run up to the PDP primary held in Septemeber 5, 2020 for the northern senatorial district.

The youths said they are dismayed that, one month after the incident, nothing has happened and the culprits seem to be getting away with the crime.

Decrying the death of one of them while briefing journalists in Calabar on Tuesady, the secretary of the group, Comrade Ajegi Ikachi, totally condemned the action of the party and wondered why prompt action has not been taken against all those involved or even to console with the deceased family.

Ikachi said: “We the PDP youths of the are dismayed nearly one month after the election that was characterised by unprecedented violence that left some party faithful maimed and traumatised, the party leaders have not called those affected to a round table to calm frayed nerves.

“A word of condolence has, up till now, not gone out to the family of Charles Onwe who was brutally murdered on the eve of the primary election of the senate of the northern senatorial district. This is not in the character of our dear party.

“Besides, the Ward Chairman of Wanihem Ward is receiving treatment at Mkar for gun shot wounds after being shot at the venue of the election by the police,” he stated.

They called on the police to expedite action on the investigation and prosecution of the culprits just as they called on the leadership as well as stakeholders of the party to bring the party together ahead of the October 31 by-election.