Anyanwu, Enugu

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary commences this week, former deputy Senate president and governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Ike Ekweremadu, has called on party leaders, stakeholders, party faithful, and security agencies to ensure a transparent and peaceful process.

He warned against exclusion of delegates, stressing that only a transparent and peaceful process would deliver popular candidates that would lead the party to victory in all the various elections in the state.

The lawmaker said he had been holding meetings with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who assured him that he had been working out security arrangements with relevant agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the primaries.

In a statement, yesterday, by the Director General of Ikeoha Campaign Organisation, Charles Asogwa, Ekweremadu said: “As the primaries begin, I reiterate the call for a transparent and peaceful process, as anything to the contrary will be counterproductive for both our great party and Enugu State.

“To this end, I have held meetings with the Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to work out steps to douse tension ahead of the primaries. He has equally given assurances that arrangements are being worked out with the security agencies and relevant authorities to ensure primary elections devoid of any manner of intimidation, thuggery, and violence.

“In the same vein, I strongly suggest every aspirant to every office should be given the opportunity to test his or her popularity at the primary and no attempt should be made to stop anybody.”

On alleged plans to suspend and exclude some party officials cum statutory delegates, Ekweremadu said: “Meanwhile, I prefer to believe the information filtering in about plans to suspend and exclude some party officers at various levels, who are statutory delegates from the primary elections on account of their political associations is a political rumour taken too far.

“Nevertheless, it is imperative to call on any person or interest group nursing such an idea to drop it forthwith, as it will not augur well for the PDP. Anybody unlawfully excluded may go to court and the outcome may nullify any primary conducted without such statutory delegates.”

Urging all to see PDP as a big family and work for the party’s collective and overall interest, Ekweremadu charged the Augustine Nnamani-led state executive of the PDP and all heads of the security agencies to work hand-in-hand with Governor Ugwuanyi, all party leaders, stakeholders, and party faithful to ensure peaceful and credible primary in the state.