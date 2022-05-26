From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

General Aminu Bande (rtd) has been elected as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) in Kebbi state with 471 votes by the delegates out of 696 votes casted.

Bande, a retired Army General won the party primary after defeating four other aspirants in the party's primary election held in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday night.

He defeated four other aspirants at the primary,held at Event Center,Gwandagbaji Area,Birnin Kebbi.

Other Aspirants are Alhaji Ibrahim Manga who pulled 121votes, Alhaji Buhari Bala pulled 43 votes, former Sports Minister, Alhaji Samaila Sambawa pulled 41votes while the fifth aspirant, Alhaji Haruna Ibrahim pulled 22 votes.

The Chairman of the PDP primary election, Peter Orubebe, while declaring Bande as the winner, said that, he was elected as the party’s candidate for the Kebbi State Governorship Election with 471 votes out of a total of 696 votes cast by the delegates in the primary election.