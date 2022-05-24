From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Some delegates and agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State have protested the outcome of Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency primary, which produced Ojotu Ojema, claiming that the exercise fell short of democratic tenets.

Ojema polled 27 votes, while Melvin Ejeh scored 25 votes in the primary which held last week at Ugbokpo, Apa Local Government Area of the state.

Some delegates who alleged shortchanged, yesterday in Abuja, demanded a total cancellation of the result as well as conduct of a fresh primary.

A delegate, Ngbede Achegbani Fodio, claimed that he was assaulted and intimidated by the powers that be.

“We were subjected to untold humiliation in the hands of the commissioner simply because we chose to protect our votes.

“Most worrisome was the open use of state funds to lure as well as coerce delegates to vote his preferred candidate. This is a very crude approach which negates modern democratic principles,” he said.

Also, a delegates from Apa Local Government Area, Ohemu Solomon, alleged that the primary was “marred with irregularities, assault, intimidation and financial inducement.”

Similarly, Jacob Odey, who identified himself as a delegate from Apa Local Government Area, in protest after the exercise he described as a sham, called on the leadership of the people to review the primary.

“We came to the vicinity to vote for Hon. Melvin Ejeh, because of his contributions to our communities and grassroots appeal, but on reaching the main hall where we were supposed to cast our votes.

“But one thing is sure, that Hon. Ojotu Ojema will loose the election to the APC candidate. This is even besides the fact that he is from a village that is currently holding several appointments,”he said.

According to Odey, “some party faithful in the constituency who are not satisfied with the outcome of the primary have already begun threat of mass defection to the opposition All Progressives Congress or other political party, APC, if the result was not reversed to reflect their votes.”