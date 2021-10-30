From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Persons living With Disabilities (PWDs) has called for the mainstreaming of their members into the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

They made the call at a strategic session for organized by the International Republican Institute (IRI), in Abuja, to propose amendments the PDP constitution, so as to cater for the interests of the PWDs.

Former member of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Adamu Shuaibu, who spoke at the event, observed that the lack of PWDs representation in the party’s constitution has hindered their effective participation in the activities of the PDP.

Shuaibu noted that this has also led to the limited number of PWDs in the composition of committees and as delegates to state congress and national conventions.

He demanded for a “sensitization tour of the convention venue to create awareness about PWDs among party leaders and stakeholders by the PWD national delegates.

“Advocate to the PDP National Chairman for appointment of a Special Adviser on PWDs Matters.”