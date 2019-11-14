Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has raised the alarm over an alleged plan by the state government to arrest and detain its members ahead of the election.

Deputy Director of Public Communication of the party, Austin Okai in a statement urged security agencies deployed for the election to be alive to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

He also raised the alarm over alleged fake security agents who were recruited from neighbouring states to cause mayhem.

The PDP appealed to the security agencies to beam their searchlight on Kogi East, alleging that the Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, who hails from the area planned to use his security details to unleash violence on PDP supporters.

The party appealed to its supporters to be vigilant to report suspicious movements to the appropriate authorities.