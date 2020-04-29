Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, called for the immediate investigation and empanelling of an Independent Judicial Commission of inquiry into the circumstances that led the state government to seek to renovate/construct the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office building in Benin.

The party in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, described the move as an attempt top force the electoral umpire to compromise the governorship election in favour of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“Edo PDP condemns unequivocally the attempt by Governor Obaseki to bribe, compromise, coarse, intimidate, corrupt and manipulate INEC by the renovation or construction of its office building in Benin City. This ungodly alliance and collaboration was discovered when the tender for this contract was advertised in the Vanguard Newspapers of Monday, April 27, 2020 by the Edo State Government, through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development. The party’s call is predicated on the fact that in less than six months, INEC will be conducting a gubernatorial election whereby the APC led Governor Obaseki will be a key player. Edo PDP is saddened and dismayed that Governor Obaseki’s government has now resorted to ‘bribery’ in an attempt to get a second term at all cost,” Nehikhare said.

The party said from its investigation, it discovered that INEC doesn’t have an office in the address advertised, adding “This is just another avenue to fleece our state treasury.”