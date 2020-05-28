Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has expressed the readiness of its members to participate in the Local Government elections billed to hold this Saturday.

According to the state Chairman of PDP, Sir John Ngbede, the party is not only ready to go into the elections but is also prepared to win.

In a chat with newsmen on Thursday in Makurdi shortly after an expanded caucus meeting of the party, Ngbede enjoined all the party faithfuls to comply with all COVID-19 safety measures as they go out of their houses to vote for candidates of their choice.

“We are ready to go into the election and hoping to win. BSIEC has fixed May 30, 2020 for the local government elections so we called our members together for last minute briefing and preparation for the polls,” he said.

The party chairman further urged the PDP members to mobilize other voters and ensure that they come out to exercise their civic right at the polls.