The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Mr. Musa Wada, is optimistic the party would win the November 16 election and reclaim the state it hitherto controlled.

Wada told newsmen in Abuja, yesterday that the state traditionally belongs to the PDP, and was ready to take it over from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said members of the PDP in Kogi would not be afraid of the power of incumbency being enjoyed by the the Governor Yahya Bello.

Wada, who was on Friday issued Certificate of Return by the PDP, said the party had swung into action, by constituting the necessary committees to launch campaigns across the state.

He advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that the election is free, credible and that results reflect the wishes of the people.

Wada said Nigerians were aware of how volatile Kogi could be during election period, but assured that PDP was fully committed to a peaceful and issue- based campaign.

“No civilised democracy tolerates violence, and then I have to say that nobody has monopoly of violence. PDP is a peaceful party, and we will not encourage violence; that is not to say that we will sit and fold our hands when we are being tormented by forces that are undemocratic,’ said Wada.

“Traditionally, Kogi is a PDP state, and we have always remove incumbent governors. Back to history, removed former Governor, Prince Abubakar Audu in 2003,’’ he added.

The governorship candidate, however, described the issue of endorsement of the incumbent as a hype, saying there was nothing like endorsement of anybody by any traditional institution.

Wada also described as false, the claim that the state workers’ salaries had been fully paid up August.

The governorship candidate, however, described the issue of endorsement of the incumbent as a hype, saying there was nothing like endorsement of anybody by any traditional institution.

Wada also described as false, the claim that the state workers’ salaries had been fully paid up August.

The party National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, however, described Wada as the candidate the people of Kogi and had resolved to vote for on Nov. 16.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba state, Victor Kona, has advised youths not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of violence by the elites.

Kona gave the advice in Jalingo at the swearing in of national officials of the Jukun-Kona Youths Development Association (JKYDA).