Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation and Strategy Committee has met with former governors and their deputies elected on its platform.

The committee led by former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, was mandated to reconcile aggrieved members of the party as well as woo new ones.

Some of those present at the meeting, yesterday, in Legacy House, Abuja, included former governors Peter Obi of Anambra, Abdulfatai Ahmed of Kwara, Ibrahim Shema of Katsina, Boni Haruna of Adamawa and Ahmed Makarfi of Kaduna State.

Others were Gabriel Suswam of Benue, Sam Egwu of Ebonyi, Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta, Babangida Aliyu of Niger, Ibrahim Idris and Wada Idris of Kogi and Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State.

The committee, which was set up in 2019 to resolve internal crisis in the party, had, on Tuesday, met with former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Meanwhile, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has said it would not in its place to decide which senatorial zone will produce the party’s candidate in the forthcoming Anambra governorship poll.

The PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, told journalists, at a press briefing that it was up to party stakeholders in Anambra to decide, who will be the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

Ologbondiyan noted that at the right time, the governorship aspirants will decide whether or not to step down for one another.

“The NWC, will not sit in Abuja and decide zoning of Anambra governorship ticket,” he stated.

Ologbondiyan dismissed reports that members of the NWC were at war with the National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

He said the reports are allegedly orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to portray a false picture about the opposition party, ahead of the 2023 polls.

“We are a united, indivisible and Indissoluble National Working Committee (NWC. We have a responsibility to move the party forward. We have no issue with our national chairman.”

You will agree with me, if there is any kind of issue, the environment will not be the same.

“APC is looking on how to divide the PDP. But one assurance, I will give is that the NWC is united, no rancour and indivisible and working on how to deliver the party in the 2023 general elections.

“Rather, it is the APC that is in now in faction. We have in the APC, the Congress of Progressives Change (CPC) and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). In the PDP NWC, We have no faction.”

Meanwhile, the Bukola Saraki led PDP National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, yesterday met former governors, elected on the platform of the party, in Abuja.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, which held behind closed doors, Saraki told journalists, that the former gave assurances of their commitment to the PDP.