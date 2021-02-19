From John Adams, Minna

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki led the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reconciliation committee on Friday to meet former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida behind closed doors at his hill-top residence in Minna.

The former Senate President and members of his committee which includes Senator Lyel Imoke, Mrs Mulikat Akande and Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Governor of Niger state, arrived the uphill mansion at about 12pm. The meeting lasted for three hours after which they proceeded to the residence of the former Military Head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Saraki said the committee was in Minna to consult with the former Military President whom he described as the founding father of the party as part of the nationwide consultations towards reconciling aggrieved members of the party.

He assured that the committee will be fair to all those that are aggrieved within the party, saying that everybody will be given fair hearing in order to bring peace and progress to the party.

According to him, “We have made it clear to the NWC that we are committed and we are working to ensure that our recommendations are implemented, we will not allow anybody in anyway to tamper with the report. We want to be able to look anybody in the face and tell them the truth”

Saraki appealed to those who are aggrieved to give peace a chance and “those who are aggrieved should just be patient and should be confident that by God’s grace we will do the things that they will be proud of”

He said the committee will meet all youth and women groups within the party next week in order to get their inputs.

Saraki said they were in Minna to also get the blessing of former military President Babangida and condole him on the kidnap of students at the Government Science College, Kagara.

The former Senate President said there is the need for a stakeholders meeting to find solution to the problems of insecurity across the country. “Insecurity is of great concern to all of us as I have always said it is a matter that should not just be left to the government.

It is a matter that both the ruling party , opposition and elder statemen should all meet and contribute to find solution to the problem so that we can successfully address the problem”, Saraki said.