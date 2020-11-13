Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the increase in the pump price of fuel from N160 to N170, describing it as wicked.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said the hike would worsen the plight of Nigerians, owing to the prevailing economic situation in the country.

The opposition party contended that there is no justification by the government to peg the pump price of fuel above N100, as there are practical options to maintain affordable price given the country’s production capacity and potentialities.

It accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government of failing to come clean on the parameters used in the repeated hike in price of fuel, especially against the backdrop of the country’s production, export and accruing revenue.

According to the PDP, “It is evident that the continuous increase in the pump price of fuel under opaque and nebulous indices is a product of incompetence and large scale corruption being perpetrated by a few individuals in the Buhari administration, who are bent on fleecing Nigerians and holding our nation to ransom.

“Our party notes that the APC administration has failed to come clean on the parameters being used for the hike in prices vis-a-vis our production, export and accruing revenue.

“Indeed, the APC administration is not being honest with Nigerians regarding the status and volume of oil production, sales and accruing revenue. This is in addition to its failure to fix our refineries and end crude oil theft, allegedly to aid APC interests.” The party stated that the government has failed to any explanation on alleged fraud in the management of the country’s oil resources including the alleged stealing over N9.6 trillion ($25 billion) as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo. “President Buhari should also take steps to fulfill his promise to revamp our refineries or accept his failures and apologize to Nigerians. It is still not yet late for him to get more competent hands to run our oil sector instead of imposing more hardship on Nigerians.”