From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the senate’s confirmation of Rhoda Gumus as a national commissioner representing South South in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, yesterday, allaged Gumus is a member of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State.

Consequently, the opposition party described the confirmation as a ‘coup against democracy’ and an invitation to chaos if not reversed immediately.

The party added that Gumus’ confirmation violates Paragraph 14 (2)(a) of the 3rd Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which stipulates that members of INEC shall be non-partisan.

“In confirming Gumus, the APC-led Senate leadership has exposed itself as anti-people and completely insensitive to the aspiration of Nigerians for credible and transparent elections in 2023.

“The media space is awash with reports of Gumus as an APC member in Bayelsa State with registration form No: BAY/YEN/08/58315 and reportedly as number 27 in her ward register.

“In nominating and confirming an APC card-carrying member into INEC, President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC-led Senate leadership have recklessly violated the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which they swore to uphold and defend.

“This action is designed to corrupt and compromise the electoral commission and pave way for APC to rig the 2023 general election.

“Nigerians can recall how President Buhari had earlier sought to impose his aide and card-carrying member of the APC, Lauretta Onochie, as INEC commissioner, but was stiffly resisted by Nigerians,” it said.

The PDP further stated that Gumus must not be allowed to be used to pollute INEC.

“Our party, therefore, issues a stern caution to Gumus to, in the interest of peace, steer clear of INEC as there is no way she can function in that office as a card-carrying member of the APC,” PDP said.