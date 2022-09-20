From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, rejected the plea of the gubernatorial candidate of the Accord Party (AP), in the July 16 Osun State governorship election, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, to return to the party, two months after the election.

A statement made available to our correspondent in Osogbo by the caretaker chairman, ward 05, Ile-Ogbo, Ayedire Local Government, Alh Makinde Muftau, said Ogunbiyi is not worthy of re-admission into the party because his strength has been tested and he has nothing to contribute to the party.

According to the PDP, the anti-party activities of Ogunbiyi were targeted at truncating the electoral successes of the party, saying “his notification letter to re-join the PDP attests to this as he still addressed himself and signed the letter as the “Osun State Accord Gubernatorial Candidate.”

In a letter tagged: ‘Notification of Return to the Party,’ addressed to the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, through the chairman, caretaker committee, Osun PDP, Ogunbiyi writes: ‘I write to notify you of my return to the PDP. My comeback after a brief absence is to continue my contribution to the development of the party as I have always done in the past. Consequently, I hereby request for the restoration of all my rights and privileges as a member.”

But the caretaker ward executives in a letter addressed to the state caretaker chairman, the PDP described Ogunbiyi as a ‘negative influence,’ saying “in the last election, he garnered only 4000 votes for Accord Party as a governorship candidate throughout Osun State and he has nothing, in our estimation, to

contribute positively to the impending victory of our Presidential candidate,

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.