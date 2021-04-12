From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence it will win the November 6 Anambra governorship poll, as it remains the hope of the state for good governance.

According to the PDP, it presents the hope for the state to rebuild and realise its full potential”.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this, yesterday, in Abuja, while playing host to a coalition of Anambra youths under the aegis of Anambra Youth Initiative For Good Governance.

Ologbondiyan said the alleged dearth of electoral activities in other parties in the state is an indication that they have already given up ahead of the November election.

He said the assemblage of leading aspirants as well as the surge of the people to the PDP, clearly indicate their resolve to elect the next governor on the platform of the opposition party.

“The reality of the direction the November 6 governorship election in Anambra will take is already manifest.

“Ndi Anambra are very industrious, resourceful and inventive people and they have collectively realised they can only achieve their full potential on the PDP platform.

“This is particularly given our robust manifesto and wealth creation principles of inclusiveness, transparency, accountability, massive infrastructure development and empowerment of the people.

“Across our nation today, it is only PDP governors that are commissioning legacy projects,”he said.