From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that it will win the November 6, Anambra governorship poll, as it remains the hope of the state for good governance.

According to the PDP, it ” presents the hope for the state to rebuild and and realize its full potentials”.

The opposition party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this, on Sunday, in Abuja, while playing host to a coalition of Anambra youths under the aegis of Anambra Youth Initiative For Good Governance.

Ologbondiyan pointed out that the alleged dearth of electoral activities in other parties in the state is an indication, ” that they have already given up ahead of the November election”.

He noted that the assemblage of leading aspirants as well as the surge of the people to the PDP, clearly indicate their resolve to elect the next governor of the state on the platform of the opposition party.

“The reality of the direction the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state will take is already manifest.

“Ndi Anambra are very industrious, resourceful and inventive people and they have collectively realized that they can only achieve their full potentials on the platform of the PDP.

“This is particularly given our robust manifesto and wealth creation principles of inclusiveness, transparency, accountability, massive infrastructural development and empowerment of the people.

“Across our nation today, it is only PDP governors that are commissioning legacy projects. From Rivers to Bauchi, Sokoto to Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom to Benue, Abia, Adamawa, Edo, Oyo, Cross River, Zamfara, Enugu, Taraba to Delta state, projects upon projects are being commissioned on daily basis in line with the manifesto of our great party.

“While other parties are struggling under the weight of unfulfilled promises and misrule, our states are opening new development and investment frontiers in critical sectors including agriculture, aviation, energy, power, healthcare, education, real estate manufacturing and massive industrialization.

“This is why Ndi Anambra have firmly resolved to rally on our platform to revamp and move their state towards realizing its full potentials in all spheres of life”, Ologbondiyan stated.

The National Convener of the Coalition, Okechukwu Umeh, in his remaks, restated the confidence of Ndi Anambra in the PDP.

Umeh noted that all hands are already on the deck to ensure the victory of the PDP in the November election.