Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, the Director General of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in Sokoto State, says the PDP remains the best party for continued good governance in Sokoto State.

Suleiman stated this at a stakeholders’ consultative meeting with members from Wurno and Gada local government areas on Saturday in Sokoto.

He said PDP would continue with right policies in the state and proper best solutions to address the present challenges in the country.

He noted that the antecedents of the party over the years spoke volumes of its capacity, competence and nobility.

He said, “When our party held sway at the centre, we did not experience these indices like insecurity, hardship, economic woes, and gradual collapse of key sectors that are gradually pointing to an almost failed state.

“ The exorbitant cost of living and the challenges of insecurity that have seen many Nigerians killed innocently, should convince every rational prospective voter to cast their vote for the PDP in 2023.” Suleiman said.

He, therefore, urged the people, especially Sokoto residents, not to make the mistake of electing wrong leaders during the elections.

The Director General said the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar, was someone with the interest of the people at heart and urged the people to rally behind him.

Earlier, State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, said that the party initiated consultative meetings with stakeholders from local government areas to strengthen relationships among loyalists.

Goronyo said party leadership were saddled with the responsibility of mobilising the people of the state to enthrone next responsible government.

He said the meeting was aimed at mending fences, promoting understanding and ensuring peaceful coexistence among party loyalists ahead of 2023 elections.

He described the party candidates as competent in all sectors and enjoined the party members to work in the interest of the party’s success at all elective positions.

He noted that damage on the collective heritage and psyche was simply unprecedented and called on supporters to express their views and reservation during the periodic meetings. (NAN)