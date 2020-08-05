Former Imo governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the choice political party of the people, expressing hope that the party will win subsequent elections in the state.

Speaking to journalists at the Nwankwo Kanu Sports Centre, venue of the state congress, he said PDP is the only party with massive follower-ship and acceptance across the state.

“PDP will remain the party of the people in the state. We will win the next election again and God will be on our side,” he said.

He pointed out that the people of Imo State were demoralised over the exit of the party from seat of governance.

The former House of Representatives deputy speaker said PDP remains the only democratic party not just in Imo but across the country and urged those who left the party to retrace their steps as the doors of the party remain open.

“I am just a member of the PDP and I expect everyone to identify his or her mistakes, retrace their steps, because truly, the PDP is the only party with true and genuine democracy.

“In other political parties, it is either a one man business or more.

Ihedioha expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of the congress, assuring of a democratic and transparent process that will lead to the emergence of a new leadership for the party.

He charged incoming state executive members to stay focused, reminding them of the onerous task ahead to lead the party to subsequent electoral victories.

“When they emerge, I will advise them to be refocused and realise that Imo is a PDP state. They should know that our party is truly, a PDP, and we shall always continue to lead by example.”

On his return to the state, the former governor said he was overjoyed and greatly enamoured by the show of love exhibited towards him by the people.

“I must say I was overjoyed by the show of love and affection shown to me by the people of the state.

“I urge our people to remain faithful in God. I believe at the appointed time, God’s Will, will prevail,” he said.