Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Enugu State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Augustine Nnamani, has said that the party remains undividable and stronger.

Nnamani said this at the weekend while addressing party stalwarts during the party’s monthly local government meeting in Ikem, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, Enugu State.

He said that the PDP-led government in Enugu had transformed the state into an economic hub in less than five years in office.

According to him, “Enugu State has not seen the kind of transformation which ranges from moral, spiritual, economic and political transformation being witnessed now since its creation.”

In his bid to assert why the PDP is the only alternative for Nigeria, he recalled what led to the formation of the party and the mission of the party. Going down memory lane, he stated that “while the squalid state of affairs was holding sway, a group of politicians under the auspices of the All Politicians Summit convened a meeting in 1997 to discuss the way out of what was fast becoming a despotism. That meeting, which later became known as the G-34, formed the hub and rallying point of the associations that formed what is today, the PDP.

“The party has metamorphosed to become the largest party in Africa. Currently, PDP is the leading political party and ipso facto the dynamic brand in Enugu State. The party’s policies generally lie towards the right-wing of the political spectrum. In Enugu, it has won every governorship election since 1999, and is the party of the people,” he said.

He noted that “People’s Democratic Party has a neoliberal stance in its economic policies and maintains a conservative stance on certain social issues. It is a party that identifies with the high, middle and low class in the society.”

Chief Nnamani enjoined the stakeholders the party in his council to continue to give maximum support to the PDP-led government in Enugu State. He posited that Enugu had never experienced the kind of tranquillity in government as being evidenced under the leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Enugu cannot afford to abandon the eagle that has continued to lay golden eggs for them.

“People’s Democratic Party since 1999 has become synonymous with Enugu people, such that Enugu is currently denoted as the heart of democracy.” This he stated is a testimony of deeper understanding of the political terrain in Enugu State.

“With a glowing tribute to its founding fathers and mothers, the People’s Democratic Party-led government in Enugu State has not derailed in actualising its dream of strong commitments to good governance; Freedom, human rights and human dignity, justice, equity, popular participation, inclusiveness and the rule of law, integrity, transparency and accountability in the conduct of public affairs, sustainable development through the creation of an enabling environment for private sector led economic development, peace and security.”

He further noted that with the evidence of a plethora of achievement in Enugu in the past years, the party had not deviated from its promises to Ndi Enugu.

He attributed the overwhelming victory of the party in the last general elections that gave the party the control of the three senatorial seats in the state, the eight House of Representative seats and total majority of the 24 seats in the state House of Assembly to stellar quality governance by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led administration in the state.

Chief Nnamani remarked that “Enugu State, the star of the East, is a state awash with exciting opportunities for business and leisure. Thanks for the stellar leadership provided by the People’s Democratic Party-led government whose 20 years of stewardship in Enugu has crystallised the multi-faceted image of the state into a dynamic brand. This is in line with the party’s supreme mission of providing good governance that ensures probity, enabling environment for participatory democracy, political environment that is conducive to economic growth and total development of the Coal City state.”