From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has called on Nigerians to compel their representatives in the National Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari over rising insecurity.

The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, on Sunday, accused President Buhari of allegedly violating

Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution( as amended), which provides that ” the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government; …”

The lawmakers also called on members of the Federal Executive Council to invoke the provisions of Section 144 (1) of the 199 Constitution ( as amended) “by declaring that the President is incapable of discharging the functions” of his office.

The caucus noted that is disheartening that while Nigerians are killed daily by terrorists and bandits, President Buhari has allegedly failed to lead Nigerians from the front as he promised.

The opposition lawmakers, while reacting to the recent killing of farmers in Zambarmari area of Borno state, said the reactions of the presidency and the military to such killings “highlight a certain crassness and lame duck attitude that has for the past five years come to define the Buhari presidency”.

According to them, “the greater worries for the country however, is the do-nothing posturing and the effeminate reactions of the presidency and the military that follow the dastardly attacks.

“The dastardly attacks on poor farmers which have continued unabated across the vast swathes of northern Nigeria, which act came to a sad climax over the weekend in Zabarmari, near Maiduguri, north east Nigeria. “