The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the repeat of primaries in Federal and State Constituencies for Lagos, Imo, Benue, Katsina States to nominate candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that after very careful deliberations on the reports of the Electoral and Appeal Panels on the congresses of PDP in Lagos, Imo, Benue and Katsina States, the National Working Committee (NWC) approved repeat of the primaries.

He said that the NWC approved Sunday June 5 for the repeat primaries in Ahiazu and Orsu State Constituencies of Imo; as well as Musawa, Dandume, Zango State Constituencies of Katsina State.

Others, according to him are: Oru East/Orsu/Orlu Federal Constituency of Imo and Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue.

Also Monday, June 6 has been rescheduled for Lagos State House of Representatives Primaries (24 Federal Constituencies)

“Furthermore, Kaduna Central Senatorial District of Kaduna State, Enugu West Senatorial Districts of Enugu State as well as Boki/Ikom Federal Constituency and Yakuur II State Constituency, both of Cross River earlier scheduled for Saturday June 4 have been cancelled,” he said.

He advised all party members in the affected states to take note of the new dates. (NAN)

