From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rescheduled a meeting of its National Executive Committee Committee (NEC) earlier slated for tomorrow.

A statement by National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, said it would now meet on May 10.

The NEC was expected to take a decision on the zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket of the opposition party.

The party noted that the rescheduling of the NEC meeting is due to a clash with the local government delegates congress slated for May 5.

“The earlier date clashes with the local government delegates’ election involving all members of our party. All inconveniences are regretted,” it said.