From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State chapter of Labour Party (LP) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sponsoring attacks on its members.

It called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to order immediate investigation into the ugly trend where its programmes are disrupted by thugs disguising as ‘Biafra agitators.’

The first attack occurred on August 30 at Nenwe in Aninri LGA; another on September 4 at Awgu, headquarters of Awgu LGA, and the latest at Primary School Station, Nomeh in Nkanu East Local Government Area, on September 24.

National Vice Chairman of Labour Party for South East, Innocent Okeke, in a statement, yesterday, alleged that the PDP was mastermind of the attacks claiming its members were fretting over the burgeoning acceptance of Labour Party in the state.

He wondered why members of Labour Party were isolated for the attacks when others, including the PDP were going about their political activities, town hall meetings unchallenged and unharmed.

Okeke condemned the attempt to abridge the Freedom of Association rights in the state. He urged that the adoption of Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, by the masses should not be met with brutality and harassment.

“Our independent findings revealed that the gruesome act is sponsored by the powers that be in Enugu State. Enugu State has been a one political party state since 1999 and has been dominating the political space unchallenged. It is understandable that with polls and opinions favouring the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate to emerge as the next governor of the underdeveloped state, the self-acclaimed owners of the state have risen to stop the wishes of the people to have a feel of good governance which our candidate represent by employing brutality and intimidation. But who will stop an idea whose time has come?

“This political strategy to cow the people is infantile and will certainly be counterproductive. We therefore call on the Inspector General of police, Usman Alkali Baba, to immediately commence thorough investigation into this unhealthy development in Enugu State so as to forestall it from snowballing into a serious public crisis.

“Labour Party will not resort to violence no matter the level of provocation. We encourage our members and followers to remain calm and focused. Our party as the face of the masses has come to change their old narrative of destructive tendencies, intimidations, harassments, and killings,” Okeke said.

Enugu State Chairman of PDP, Augustine Nnamani would not speak on the issue.