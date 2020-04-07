The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bauchi chapter says it will ensure that all its electoral campaign promises are fulfilled well ahead of 2023 by the state government.

Malam Yahaya Zainabari, the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state gave the assurance in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said the state party leadership’s optimism on the fulfillment of the party’s electoral promises remained unshaken.

Zainabari said the current government’s momentum in executing numerous projects across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state were sufficient evidence to show that the PDP-led government was working hard to redeem all electoral promises.

According to him, all ongoing projects are of direct significant benefit to the people.

He mentioned some of the ongoing projects to include water treatment centres, roads, hospitals, schools primary heathcare centres and human capital development respectively.

Zainabari explained that Gov. Bala Mohammed was religiously executing the party’s development agenda, adding that the government was also committed to reduce poverty in the state with the introduction of various poverty alleviation programmes.

He also noted that the government was dutifully repositioning the critical sectors of the state’s economy through job creation, skills acquisition and other innovative ventures.

Meanwhile, Zainabari expressed delight on the positive disposition of the people in strictly adhering to stipulated safety measures against the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the health crisis would soon be over.

NAN reports that six persons, including the governor have so far tested positive to the virus. (NAN)