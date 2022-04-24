From Tony John, Port Harcourt
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might go into extinction if it fails to present electable candidate to win the 2023 presidential election.
Governor Wike, who is a PDP presidential aspirant, said winning the 2023 general election was crucial to the survival of the party and he remained the most electable aspirant that can defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Wike made this assertion in Awka, the capital of Anambra State on Saturday, while woo- ing Anambra State PDP leaders and delegates to support his presidential ambition.
He told the delegates that as a mark of honour, he had to personally visit Awka to formally notify them of his ambition to become the next president of Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“I didn’t send anybody to you, because I have respect for you. We have been (in) opposition since 2015, and if we don’t win this election in 2023, we can as well forget PDP. And so, every-thing must be done to win this
election. No sentiment should be brought in and of all the aspirants, whether the person is from Anambra, Sokoto, Imo, look at all of us, who can withstand APC in this election? It is me!”
The governor reiterated that prior to the 2015 general election, some of the present presidential aspirants defected to the APC, and PDP lost the presidency.
He said it was ironical that after the PDP had been rebuilt and made formidable, those who abandoned it were back and jostling for the party’s ticket.
“I have challenged APC before.
Leave a Reply