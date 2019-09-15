Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former ward chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the across the 105 wards in the state under the aegis of Patriots have condemned in very strong terms the continued attack on the person of the Senator representing West Senatorial District, Senator Lawrence Ewrudjakpo over his nomination as the running mate to the PDP candidate, Senator Douye Diri in the November 16 governorship election.

Crisis had erupted in the PDP with stakeholders polarised over the decision to nominate Ewrudjakpo from Ofoni in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State forcing Governor Henry Seriake Dickson to call for a meeting of critical stakeholders to review the nomination before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline for substitution of candidate closes on September 23.

But the Patriots which said the attacks on Ewrudjakpo was unwarranted and disappointing noted that persons descending on the senator with campaigns of calumny were deliberately misinforming the public and spreading false tribal sentiments to discredit him

The stakeholders in a statement signed by their Co-convener Mr. Ogorika Kakandar, said the people of Bayelsa seemed to have forgotten the efficient and service-oriented attributes of the senator when he was the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure.

Kakandar said the senator was one of the brains behind many landmark projects of the restoration government before he was elected as Senator representing Bayelsa West.

Kakandar said: “Bayelsa West Senatorial district is at the advantageous position in producing the next deputy Governor of the state. This informed the PDP leadership to nominate Sen. Lawrence Ewrudjakpo. The senator hails from Ofoni community in Sagbama LGA of Bayelsa state, a proud son of Tarakiri clan, born on the 5th of September 1965. His insatiable quest for knowledge and versatility caused him to acquire various academic degrees as well as tremendously impacted lives wherever he finds himself making him a valuable team player, admired by all. We express our confidence in Sen. Lawrence Ewrudjakpo as a dependable ally to every progressive Bayelsan, a symbol of inspiration and a servant-leader who gives hope to followers. We urge eligible voters and Bayelsans to rally round and offer their maximum support to Sen. Douye Diri and Sen. Lawrence Ewrudjakpo as the candidate and running mate”.