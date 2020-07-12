The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, congratulated the Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom on his 54th birthday, describing him as an outstanding leader, excellent administrator and quintessential democrat.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, said that Emmanuel had continued to display matchless commitment towards the development of Akwa-Ibom as well as the stability, unity and growth of Nigeria.

“The PDP is particularly proud of Emmanuel for his achievements in human capital and infrastructural development in critical sectors, such as agriculture, education, aviation, housing, healthcare, transportation and urban and rural development, in line with the manifesto of our great party.

“The governor has also been exceptional in his commitment to the growth and stability of our great party, not only in Akwa-Ibom but also at the national level,” he said.

Ologbondiyan urged Emmanuel to remain steadfast in his delivery of good governance to the people of Akwa-Ibom and Nigerians in general.

He prayed God to continue to grant the governor good health and strength to continue to serve his state and the country. (NAN)

Edited by Edith Bolokor and ‘Wale Sadeeq

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

