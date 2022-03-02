From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Former senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has urged members and delegates of the Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support his presidential ambition by voting for him during the party’s presidential primary.

The former Kwara State governor, who stated this in Birnin Kebbi, during his visit to the PDP secretariat, appealed to delegates not to sell their votes or accept money from aspirants that would disappear and abandon them after election.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Saraki was represented by the National Chairman of his Presidential Committee, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, who said he decided to champion the Bukola Saraki aspiration because his father, the late Abubakar Olusola Saraki sacrificed a lot to unite Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“ASUU is on strike and the government does not bother because their children are schooling abroad. But Bukola Saraki will listen to your cries if he becomes your president. He will solve security challenges. Any drug that is expired, you don’t buy it. Is that not so? That is why we come here to campaign to you. Don’t sell your vote as a delegate for ten thousand dollars and the person will disappear, you will not see him again. If you vote for Bukola Saraki, you will always see him, he will be available for you. We have brought you a presidential aspirant and we want you to adopt him,” Hagher said.

Former national chairman of PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Baraje who was on the Saraki campaign team, also urged the Kebbi delegates and party members to support the former senate president as he has been tested, trusted and delivered.