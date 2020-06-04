The Sokoto State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has called on residents to join hands with Governor Aminu Tambuwal in the protection of lives and property across the state.

State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma made the appeal yesterday in Sokoto.

Milgoma, who rated Tambuwal high in the provision of development projects, said the recent attacks by bandits in Sabin Birni Local Government Area should not be used by critics to rate Tambuwal’s stewardship.

He urged people to support the governor against security challenges because security was the responsibility of all.

The party leader said it might be inhuman to ignore the loss of lives and property occasioned by the attacks, which coincided with the May 29 celebration, but the Tambuwal’s achievement should not be downplayed by critics.

”Being a responsible person and astute leader, Governor Tambuwal remained calm and sober rather than spending time, resources and energy reeling out projects he had accomplished. Who would go to new schools built by government when marauders have routed his brethren; we will not be happy if hospitals are overwhelmed by dead bodies. Tambuwal has been steadfast on his obligations in spite of all challenges that comprised legal battles over his election victory, financial decline and the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Milgoma said.

He said Tambuwal’s administration had uncovered many ghost workers and saved the state billions of naira that hitherto went into the pockets of few in the past.