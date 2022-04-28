From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A Federal House of Reps aspirant for Kabba bunu/ ijumu federal constituency, Otunba Michael Olaiya Olobatoke has said he is now physically, mentally and psychologically ready for the people’s democratic party’s primaries slated for early next month.

The aspirant while speaking with newsmen in lokoja, the state capital after he has been successfully screened and certified to contest the house of Reps seat, said he is coming with the zeal and vitality of an educated vibrant youth to make a positive difference.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said if elected, he would embark on concerted advocacy and legislation to ensure that his constituency is given its fair share in the distribution of social amenities in the scheme of things and given a national recognition.

Otunba Olobatoke an ebullient youth, who exudes confidence that he would get a landslide victory in the party’s primary stressed that though he is the youngest amongst the five contestants, he said it is not about age but about capacity and selfless service to the people.

The aspirant who said aside from advocacy and legislation, he has a blue print that he formulated to bring his foreign partners to create wealth for the teeming unemployed youths and women in his constituency so as to wipe out poverty and squalor.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In his words. “honestly I am seriously in pain when I see young vibrant youths like me going round the streets doing nothing, some are even thugs to politicians, this is bad , this nauseating and it has to stop

” How for God sake will a young man agrees to engage in thuggery risking his life for just a peanut for another person? It amounts to submitting one’s destiny to such person and this will eventually impact negatively on the person and the society at large” he said

If elected, he said his exposure and achievements in the private sector will give him an edge over others and be an added advantage to reposition his constituency positively.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Otunba Olobatoke therefore appeals to the delegates not to be allowed to be deceived by those who have nothing to offer for the people but vote for him as a God fearing servant of the masses.