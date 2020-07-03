Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, screened the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, for the party’s governorship primary scheduled for July 22 and 23.

Ajayi, a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently defected to the opposition party, following irreconcilable differences with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Apart from the deputy governor, others screened by the panel, headed by former House of Representatives speaker, Yakubu Dogara, include the opposition party governorship candidate in the 2016 poll, Eyitayo Jegede and former national vice chairman of the party in the South West, Eddy Olafeso.

Others are Boluwaji Kunlere, Ben Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Bamidele Akingboye, Godday Erewa and Sola Ebiseeni.

Meanwhile, the party has dissolved its zonal caretaker committee in the South West geo-political zone.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the action is in accordance with Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the party ‘s constitution (2017 as amended).