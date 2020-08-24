Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will begin on Tuesday screening of candidates for the by-elections to fill vacant seats in Lagos East senatorial zone and the Lagos State Kosefe Constituency 2.

PDP Lagos Publicity Secretary Taofik Gani disclosed this on Monday after a meeting of party officials.

He vowed that the PDP would exploit what he called ‘the inadequacies identified in the Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu led APC administration,’ which he said ‘shall be the winning asset of the PDP going into any future election in the State.’

The party spokesman said the PDP will take on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), vote for vote and strategy for strategy, and added that the PDP in Lagos ‘has offered many advice and progressive suggestions to Governor Sanwo-Olu, privately and publicly, on how to move the Lagos State forward, which was not heeded.

He described the APC-led government in Lagos as ‘a failure and extortionist, adding: ‘The worrisome reality is that the APC is a very arrogant and incompetent party not fit and proper for the present challenges in the State.’

The party also assured its aspirants for the by-elections that there will be a level playing field for all, and urged them to accept the results of the screening and primaries in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Senator Bayo Oshinowo, who represented Lagos East in the Senate, died in June 2020 from COVID-19 complications; while Hon Tunde Barimoh, who was the Chairman, Committee on Information, Security, and Strategy in the Lagos State House of Assembly, died in July.

Four aspirants, Babatunde Gbadamosi, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, Princess Saidat Odofin Fafowora, and Olanrewaju Moshood Babatunde are contesting for the Lagos East senatorial seat, while two aspirants, Alebiosu Sikiru Adekoya and Aroyewun Segun D, are up for the Kosofe 2 seat in the House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, the PDP in the State said that inquiries and information concerning the party would subsequently come from only the officially recognised party secretariats at State and Local Government levels.

Gani also congratulated the newly set up South West Caretaker committee of the party, expressing unequivocal confidence in the committee to steer the region to electoral victories.