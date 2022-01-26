In the world of matter, energy, space and time, some evolved souls have discovered that life looks very disappointing without a purpose. There is a cycle, which makes us and sometimes too breaks us, if we are not careful. Life is not what we think it is. The outer life is a camouflage of something higher than the ordinary.

God by nature is ABSOLUTE and anything that is attached or is associated with Him assumes the same absolute nature. This philosophical fact is attested to by both orthodox and conventional theologians. We start having purpose in life as a child, as youngsters pursuing higher education, a high-paying job, as working professional, as a politician, etc .Whatever be your purpose in life, you need to understand that you are highly privileged to be born as a human being with body, soul and spirit. However, do not forget that it’s good to be born like a child but on the contrary, it’s never good to die like a child.

Few people know why they were born into the physical system of reality, others do not know and they pass through life being punished. In accordance with (Oriental cosmology) the teachings of International Society for Krishna Consciousness which is an offshoot of Hinduism, Krishna is quoted in the Bhagavad Gita as he summarized the purpose of life thus, “Abandon all varieties of religion and just surrender unto me. I shall deliver you from all sinful reactions. Do not fear” Bhagavad Gita 16:18.

Following the above, the purpose of life is for one to surrender to the lord in total devotion, in this kind of total devotion lies the destiny of someone who has understood the true purpose of life. When the person surrenders to the divine in this connection, any assignment given to him becomes divine mandate.

Though divine mandate is associated with God and is all about a person on a divine mission. The trajectory of this mission is absolutely divine and the history of divine mandate is traced to an old political idea from Ancient China and it implies that God or celestial being appoints the ruler of a land or country. The “chosen one” would be the embodiment of God’s will.

In the Quran 65:2-3 Allah says, “And He provides for him from (sources) he never could imagine. And if anyone puts his trust in Allah, sufficient is (Allah) for him. For Allah will surely accomplish his purpose; verily, for all things has Allah appointed a due proportion.” Here Allah is saying that anyone who puts his trust in Allah shall sufficiently find the purpose of his mandate in life accomplished. In the Bible, Paul is said to have inferred, “The one who calls you is faithful and he will do it…” 1 Thessalonians 5:24.

The Spentamainyush Gatha of the Zend Avesta 50:3, says, “…So this reward shall come to him through the right, O Mazda, this reward which by the dominion and good thought he promised, whomsoever by the power of his destiny prospers the neighboring possession that now the liar holds..” Furthermore, the Tripitaka (Pali Canto), Mahayana Sutras and the Tibetan Book of the Dead are three major non-canonical Buddhist texts and they in one way or the other are intertwined. In one of the Pali Cantos, Buddha of Enlightenment states, “Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without…Three things cannot hide for long; the Moon, the Sun and the Truth. Those who have failed to work toward the truth have missed the purpose of life…”

I only cited the above scriptures to simply authenticate my averment which implies that the election of Distinguished Senator Samuel Anyanwu did not come to many of us as a surprise. The party has made a good decision of a personality whose nature of reincarnation carries the magic wand in many aspects of the present and the future life. Some renowned esoteric scholars will soon come to this realization as PDP shall consequently upturn the sufferings of Nigerians. The concatenation of his political history and victory is primordially and concomitantly in tandem with Divine Mandate hence his present political position. You cannot bring down a man that has the approval of the divine no matter the metaphysical cum satanic powers you employ. The Bible says, “Know no man after the flesh…” 11 Corinth. 5:16.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The way and manner I saw some opposition leaders and even those in the ruling party (APC) in Imo rejoiced when Sen. Samuel Anyanwu was adopted as consensus PDP National Secretary kept me in doubt if the entire political structure in other political parties will not collapse into the PDP because of the good political ideology of Senator Anyanwu. I’m saying this because he plays politics without bitterness and he commands enormous crowd and followership in such a way that threatens top religious crowd pullers and other political gladiators. Any top political leader in Imo knows that I am not exaggerating.

As a man who is playing politics with morality, Senator Samdaddy knows too well that what God has ordained is a miracle and no one is big enough to constitute himself an obstacle when God is willing to perform a miracle. One of the ancient Oriental philosophers and sage says, “Remembering a wrong is like carrying a burden on the mind…Even as a solid rock is unshaken by the wind, so are the wise unshaken by praise or blame.” I have come to the realization of the common fact that one moment can change a day, one day can change a life time and one changed life can change things around the world. Senator Anyanwu has come to change things in PDP and the people shall soon come to terms with my assertions.

Senator Samdaddy is a new breed of politician from Imo and does not need further introduction. His type of politics is worthy of emulation he balances equity with justices. This reminds me of the conversation between a particular disciple and a Sufi. A disciple came to a Sufi with a purse containing five hundred gold pieces. “Have you any more money than this?” asked the Sufi. “Yes, I have.” “Do you desire more?” “Yes, I do.” “Then you keep it, for you are more in deed than I; for I have nothing and desire nothing. You have a great deal and still want more.” This is the core reflection of our political leaders those who have been in power and in wealth still want to use same to control and dominate us. Sen. Samuel has come to create a change that will bring a round peg in a round hole.

Very soon some political and social groups will embark on endorsement upon endorsement which certainly will be a show of desperation and deception. I want to use this medium to call on the leadership of PDP not to allow the filing in of very unpopular and long known faces that will sing the same long doxology of bia mee yayayaya mee yayayaya mee yayayaya that we are used to in this country.

To Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, the people of your state Imo are looking up to you. We pray God will use you to bring the PDP out of the political bottomless pit and doldrums we have found ourselves. You have a serious challenge facing you and we do hope that you will lead the PDP in Imo and other states into good political victory.

The time to play your type of brotherly politics has come; we do not need to make more enemies, we need friends and good ones indeed. We know you are equal to the task and all the political friends that PDP has lost, you will reconcile them all.

We need peace in Nigeria and you are a man of peace. God has given you the family of PDP in Imo and we are all ready to follow your good examples. You are a builder and not a destroyer, what is yours is for all.