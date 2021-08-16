From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In the aftermath of the resolution of the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its National Chairman, Uche Secondus and other interest groups have shifted the battle for the control of the party to its National Executive Committee (NEC).

The NEC is PDP’s second highest organ, next to the National Convention.

A crack had emerged in the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) two weeks ago, after the resignation of some officials and calls for Secondus’ resignation by some NWC members.

Leaders of the PDP comprising of governors, Board of Trustees(BoT), National Assembly caucus, however, intervened last week Tuesday to save the opposition party.

After a resolution of the crisis, the PDP leaders agreed that the party’s national convention should hold in October to elect a new leadership. The NEC was however mandated to meet this week to set up convention planning committee and committee on zoning.

Daily Sun gathered yesterday that the NWC is expected to meet tomorrow after which the National Chairman would summon NEC meeting for this week.

It was however learnt that ahead of the NEC meeting, forces loyal to Secondus and those opposed to him, are scheming on how to gain the upper hand in the crucial parley.

“The major gladiators have their eyes on the control of the two committees, especially the zoning committee, which will determine the power sharing formula among the six geo-political zones, ahead of the 2023 polls,” a source said.

“The anti-Secondus forces are scheming to have more of their loyalists in the zoning committee, so as to ensure that the zoning formula to be adopted does not favour him. On the flip-side, the national chairman’s supporters are also fighting back.”

It was also gathered that though none of the NWC members, including Secondus, have formally declared their desire for a second term, most of them are however interested in being re-elected.

They were said to have commenced intense lobby in their respective zones and at national level on the need for the party to retain the current zoning formula, which would make them eligible for re-election.

Meanwhile, South West caucus of the party has commenced lobby for the post chairmanship of the party to be zoned to it in the event that the party decides to retain the chairmanship in the South.

“For us in the South West, once the party decides that the chairmanship should should remain in the South; we will not accept anything other than the national chairmanship,” said a former ex-official member of the party.

But their quest appear to be challenged by some party leaders who are canvassing the idea that the issue of zoning the office of national chairman to the South West be kept in abeyance, until after the 2023 presidential election.

A source who disclosed this to Daily Sun also said there was a third force canvassing that the contest for the national chairmanship position be thrown open to any zone.

“At one of the meetings last week, one of the leaders got up and said we should forget where the chairmanship comes from. He can come from anywhere. As long as the person is able to deliver,” the source said.

Daily Sun gathered that the renewed quest for the South West to produce the next chairman of the PDP is being championed by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who is leader of the party in the zone.