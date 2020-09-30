A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ondo State, Mr Segun Sowunmi, has warned that Agboola Ajayi, candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), will be dangerous for the state as he seems desperate to be governor.

He said: “Agboola Ajayi could not be trusted, even when they gave him the second seat, as governor in waiting for Akeredolu, he made life difficult for him and couldn’t have the decency and dignity of resigning his appointment when he chose to jump ship but carry their mandate up and down in the market, negotiating for what is not lost. When we gave him a big reception in a big party like PDP, that did not satisfy him. Can any man insist that every time he goes out for election, he must win?”

The former spokesman of the Atiku Campaign Organisation urged the PDP and ZLP to work together to defeat the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu- led All Progressives Congress (APC), at the election.

Despite repeated denials by former governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, who is the national leader of the ZLP, of an alliance with the PDP, Sowunmi said the PDP is not foreclosing talks with the ZLP.

He urged the ZLP to collapse its structure into the PDP and support its candidate Eyitayo Jegede and promised that the PDP candidate will not depart from Mimiko’s vision for Ondo State.