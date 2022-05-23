From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Former House of Representative member Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo has been declared the winner of the senatorial primary election today, defeating Hon Mike Omeri with 12 votes

This was declared by the Chief Returning Officer of the senatorial primary election committee, Chief Anyin Taragbide, on Monday.

According to Taragbide, Onawo scored 88 votes cast while Mike Omeri scored 76 votes of over 164 votes cast by delegates.