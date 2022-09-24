From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Former Governor of Enugu State and incumbent People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani’s name is in the list of the 422-member Presidential Campaign Council of the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Nnamani’s name is the number 350 in the Campaign Council list published Friday night.

The former Governor who is also the PDP Senatorial candidate for the forthcoming general election, is a close friend of Tinubu hence his inclusion in the list did not come as a surprise to some who know them closely.

Nnamani had issued a statement in August, he described Tinubu as the most successful Nigerian governor.

He also said that the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi was no match to Tinubu, thereby indicating his preference of Tinubu.

Why the office of the Senator is yet to react to the development, political pundits is describing it as “pure anti-party activity” should he not distance himself from the publication.