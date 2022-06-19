From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State for the 2023 election, Alhaji Shuaibu Yaman Abdullahi has said the party will erase the ‘hardships and economic woes’ the APC controlled government at the state and the federal levels foisted on Nigerians.

Yaman gave this assurance at the weekend at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin during the presentation of his certificate of return and unveiling of his running mate, Gbenga Makanjuola by the state chairman of the party, Babatunde Mohammed.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The programme which also featured the presentation of certificates of return to all the party’s House of Assembly candidates, House of Representatives and Senatorial candidates.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate who said the function will be the first official one he will be attending at the party’s secretariat since his emergence as the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state, called on members to unite and collectively root out the APC across the states and at the federal level come 2023.

According to him, “The PDP umbrella will cover Kwara and Nigeria as a whole from the ruining brutality and economic woes the APC foisted on Nigerians come 2023.

“I want us to remain united for the task ahead. This is God’s own project and we believe He has done it for us. There’s hunger in the land since the emergence of the APC. It can’t be worse than this and I can assure you our party offers that hope that Nigerians desperately need”, he noted.

He said “We are not unaware of the problem the APC has put on us in Kwara state by the astronomical increased in the debt portfolio with over three hundred percent. Kwara from the least indebted state is now one of the most indebted. This is unacceptable”.

In his acceptance speech, the Deputy Governorship candidate, Gbenga Makanjuola, described his nomination as the act of God.

The two terms House of Representatives member promised to work hand-in-hand with the governorship candidate to address “the issue of poverty, insecurity, political decadence, financial misappropriation, lack of respect for rule of law, transparency and dwindling state of economy bedeviling the state when elected in the 2023 general elections”.

He assured the people of Kwara that Yaman/Makanjuola ticket will usher in a fresh air with a new direction to address failures of the APC administration.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .