The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Campaign Council has set up eight sub-committees to strategise for victory in the forthcoming governorship election.

The Chairman of the Council, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, approved the setting up of the sub-committees to mobilise for the mega rally and also work towards ensuring total victory for the party.

The Council’s Secretary, Senator Ighoyota Amori is expected to issue a statement on further details of the committees.

The sub-committees are Council Advisory Board, CAB, with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as Chairman, while Secretary is Senator Biodun Olujimi;

The Secretariat Chairman is Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State with Dr Malachy Ugwu as Secretary.

The Security sub committee has the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi as Chairman, while the Secretary is Alhaji Gurama Bawa.

The Women and Youths Affairs sub committee has the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom as Chairman and Udeh Okoye as Secretary while

Venue and Protocol sub committee is chaired by Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.