Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has shelved its planned peaceful protest against alleged unlawful arrest, detention, intimidation, harassment, and threats to the life of members of the party in Kano.

The party, in a statement signed by Alh Shehu Wada Sagagi, Secretary, Caretaker Committee, said the decision to suspend the protest scheduled for April 18, was informed by the relative progress witnessed with regard to the violation of their members’ fundamental human rights by security authorities.

They explained that “the DSS has yesterday evening released two of our members, Salisu, Yahaya Hotoro, and Babangida Bangis, who were unlawfully detained for twelve days.”

They declared that “no amount of pressure will deter PDP as the leading opposition party from giving constructive criticism capable of promoting democracy.

“Our members will continue to enjoy the freedom of expression as provided by Section 39 (A) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended,” they stated.

The party however, alleged that,” some members of APC government had issued threats to a number of PDP members, notable among them are the state PDP woman leader, Hajiza Zainab Audu Bako, the media aide to Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Hajia Binta Speaking and Mr. Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, who serves as the spokesperson to PDP governorship candidate Mr. Abba K. Yusuf, Salisu Yahaya Hotoro and Babangida Bangis among others.

“Our party members no longer feel secured as they are being inundated with a series of frivolous accusations of one thing or the other at police stations and courts,” they alleged.

“We urge the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency commission a thorough investigation on the issue of threats to life which has been reported to them. We equally implore them to remain impartial in the discharge of their duties of protecting the lives and properties of the citizens,” they said.