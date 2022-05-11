From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to 8 pm to enable the governors and other party organs to take decisions on issues presented to them by the National Working Committee ( NWC).

A source told Daily Sun that the PDP Governors are currently engaged in a crucial meeting over the zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket of the party and the composition of the convention planning committee.

According to the source, the governors, as well as the National Caucus and the Board of Trustees ( BoT) would have to take decisions on the agenda for the NEC, before a meeting of the party organ. This, he explained would make it possible for the NEC to take decisions on all the issues easily.

Daily Sun gathered that issues slated for deliberation at NEC include zoning, the composition of the convention committee, venue of the convention and ratification of congresses, so far conducted among others.