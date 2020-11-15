Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has directed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to fold up if it cannot fulfil it’s financial obligations to its staff at the National Secretariat.

APC, in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, expressed shock that despite the fund the opposition party generated from sale of forms during the 2019 general elections, the Edo and Ondo States governorship elections, it could not meet up with the entitlements of it’s staff.

The APC also claimed that PDP’s financial situation became worse because most of their leaders no longer have easy access to public funds to loot.

Appealing to the court of law to do due diligence to the prayers of the PDP staff seeking legal redress, APC described the leadership of the opposition party as heartless.

“The APC is shocked that the PDP can no longer pay entitlements of it’s National Secretariat staff as at when due despite billions of Naira generated from the sales of nomination forms during the 2019 general elections and the recent in Edo and Ondo governorship elections. “If a political party is not capable of running it’s National Secretariat successfully, such a party has nothing to do with governance. Nigerians should thank their stars that the PDP is no longer in power at centre in times like this. “Our current intervention is in respect of some Nigerians working at the National Secretariat of the PDP but got sacked recently and illegally by the party. The number of staff sacked amounts to 50 per cent. “The sacked staff have already dragged the PDP to the National Industrial Court in the suit no. NIC/ABJ/260/2020. It will amount to wickedness and lack of empathy for the dying PDP to continue to deny its staff what legally belongs to them, hence PDP should rather close shop, bearing in mind the popular saying that “the labourers deserve their wages.” “It is more shocking that the PDP national secretariat could also resort to threats against its own staff who had diligently worked for the party, get sacked illegally and also deny them what is due to them. Where is the empathy, PDP? “We are reliably informed that for three years since the PDP lost power at the centre, staff of it’s National Secretariat have also not been paid their Housing Allowances, leading to over 50 per cent of them entrapped in litigations with their various landlords, over 20 per cent have their properties thrown out of their living apartments following which some of them resorted to sleeping in the Churches and or squatting with friends and relatives. “Some have even sent their family members back to their villages. Although the above ugly experience is a culture in the opposition PDP, it is made worse since most of their leaders no longer have easy access to public funds to loot. “As a responsible governing party, we can only appeal to the leaders in the PDP to show compassion for once because these staffers are Nigerians irrespective of where they are working for now, their entitlements should be paid, including those that have been illegally sacked. “We also appeal to the Court of law to do justice to the case as the last hope of a common man,” the ruling party noted in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has approved the appointment of Sen. Kashim Shettima to chair the APC Cross River North Senatorial Campaign Council for the rescheduled December 5 concurrent legislative by-elections.

The statement issued listed the names of Council members as Festus Keyamo, Goddy Jedy Agba, Anthony Ogah Dimo, Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa, Joshua Akpan and Stella Oketete as Secretary.

“The Campaign Council will be inaugurated on Wednesday, November 18 at the party’s National Secretariat. The legislative by-elections will be conducted across eight States of the federation as follows;

Bayelsa Central Senatorial District Election, Bayelsa West Senatorial District Election, Bayelsa State, Nganzai State Constituency Borno, Borno State, Bayo State Constituency, Borno State, Cross River North Senatorial District, Cross River State, Obudu State Constituency, Cross River State.

“Others are Imo North Senatorial District, Imo State, Lagos East Senatorial District, Lagos State, Kosofe II State Constituency, Lagos State, Plateau South Senatorial District, Plateau State, Bakura State Constituency, Zamfara State, Ibaji State Constituency, Kogi State,” the statement read.