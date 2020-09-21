A senior member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire has described the outcome of the Edo election as victory for democracy.

Chief Nkire who is a member of the National Caucus of the APC said he believed the verdict that handed victory to the candidate of the PDP, Mr Obaseki, to a large extent, reflected the wishes of the Edo people.

The APC stalwart opined that both the PDP and the All Progressives Congress had a democratic lesson to learn from President Muhammadu Buhari’s patriotism and transparency, when it comes to electioneering conducts.

Nkire stressed that the PDP leadership particularly, must humble itself and borrow a leaf from President Buhari’s philosophy of “I am for all and for nobody”, which set direction for the whole electioneering exercise.

According to the APC chieftain, the result of the last Saturday election in Edo State would have been different, if the President’s body language had in any way signalled a “do-or-die” affair to the leadership or membership of the APC.