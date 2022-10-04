From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP), has slammed Governor Hope Uzodimma for linking the party over the trending News in Social Media where the he allegedly called on Igbo youths to stand in solidarity with the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The Imo Party said that it is too busy to join issues with an out going governor who obsessed with propaganda.

Recall that that the State Commissioner for Information , Chief Declan Emelumba had in statement issued on Tuesday, accused the main opposition PDP as responsible for the fake news trending in the Social Media .

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, noted that the former Governor “who is smarting from the backlash of his saboteur comments against Ndigbo wants to divert attention from his irredeemably damaged image with the fake Abba Kyari story”

Emelumba said the fake news was reminiscent of a story planted by the same PDP people that Uzodimma wanted to rename Imo state University after the late Chief of staff to the president, Alhaji Abba Kyari .

“It is also ridiculous to impute that the governor was budgeting N10b for the release of Abba Kyari when everyone knows how prudent and accountable His Excellency is with the resources of the state”, Emelumba said.

But in a swift reaction , Mr. Collins Opuruzor , State Publicity Secretary of the party, said that party is too busy with other serious matters and cannot afford the luxury to join issues an out going Governor who is obsessed with propaganda.

” Our party is too busy with other serious matters that we cannot afford the luxury of time the join issues with an outgoing Governor who is obsessed with propaganda. Experience has shown that each time Governor Uzodimma makes a statement that backfires, his agents will term it fake news and blame it on the opposition.

Continuing, he said “Check very well: the origins of most of the stories which the shameless regime of Uzodimma ended up denying in the past were from his the aides, agents, appointees or sympathizers of his government. We are used to this absurd antics. If there was no visual evidence to prove that Uzodinma actually threatened to bomb three locations in Njaba LGA, he would he have denied the story.

“If also there was no video of him calling himself an illegitimate governor who came into power through “Ben Johnson Way”, he would have also denied that and blamed it on the opposition. That is the pattern long established by this failed regime in Imo. I repeat, it is a waste of time to discuss this government which has been rejected by Imo people and which expiry date has already been set.” Opuruzor said.