From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approached a Kano High Court seeking the sum of N300 million damage against the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission over an alleged unlawful insertion of its logo in the ballot papers during the just concluded Council polls in the state.

The party, through its Counsel Barrister Ibrahim Wangida is asking the court to interpret Section 221 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, Section 89 of Electoral Act and Section 7 Sub 8 of the Kano State Local Government Election Law.

The party wants the court to interprete whether a candidate who was not sponsored by a political party could participate in an election.

The party insisted that Kano State Independent Electoral Commission unlawfully included their logo and symbol in the ballot papers without their interest and without their consent.

The party insisted that they had earlier informed the electoral body of their intention not to participate in the said council election, a notice which was ignored.

In the meantime, Kano State Independent Electoral Commission has filed an application seeking the court to dismiss the suit while alledging that the court lacked merit to hear the case.

The Commission through its Counsel, Barrister Ibrahim Aliyu Nassarawa explained hat the plaintiff did not suffer any damage as a result of the council election exercise conducted in the state.