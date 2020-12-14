From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, berated the Presidency over the teargasing of parents of the abducted students by police.

The PDP in a statement by its National Assembly Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the treatment meted to the grieving parents was disturbing.

“The opposition party said the teargas attack showed lack of empathy by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

“It is indeed sad that instead of going after terrorists and insurgents that struck few hours after a holidaying President Buhari and his security machinery took over the state, the state apparatus of power is being used to inflict further pain on the helpless victims.

“Such display of insensitivity further foregrounds the lack of empathy by the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and serves as a sad reminder of how it also blamed the 43 farmers recently slain by terrorists in Borno state, instead of taking steps to apprehend the assailants.

“Indeed, our party shares the pains and sorrows of these parents who have been under serious torment since President Buhari arrived Katsina for his needless holidays.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on the Buhari Presidency to immediately apologize to Nigerians and the parents of the kidnapped students as well as take steps to ensure disciplinary actions on those who ordered the tear gas attack on the parents.

“Our party also restates our call to President Buhari to go in search of and rescue the students, who were kidnapped while his security machinery was in charge of the state,” the PDP said.