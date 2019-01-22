Zika Bobby

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, Chief Okechukwu Enekwe, has called on the electorate in the state to cast their votes for the party’s candidates in February.

Enekwe, the PDP Presidential Campaign Coordinator in Orumba North Local Government Area, in a statement, said the PDP has presented to Nigeria and Anambra the best candidates for the presidential, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections.

He said the Atiku/Obi presidency is what Nigeria needs to return its economy to the path of prosperity and reverse the poverty trend, which he said, was largely responsible for political instability.

Enekwe also canvassed votes for Chief Chris Uba and Mrs. Chinelo Nwankwo, PDP candidates for Anambra South Senatorial District, Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency, respectovely.

He said the party’s candidate for Orumba North State Constituency should also be voted to show the popularity of the vice presidential candidate in the area.

“We are calling on Anambra people, Orumba North and Orumba South in particular to vote massively for PDP candidates.

“Atiku Abubarkar and Peter Obi presidency is the best for Nigeria now in order to return to the era of economic prosperity and political stability, they are tested politicians and successful technocrats.

“Our target is to get the farmers, the artisans, the traders, the clergy, the civil servants, the entire electorate in Orumba and Anambra to cast their votes for PDP, the party that has done for Nigeria what no other has done,” he said.

He said Chris Uba, senatorial candidate for Anambra South, is a grassroots politician who has the courage to speak to power and ability to attract development projects for his people.