The executive committee and entire members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South Africa Chapter, have joined other Nigerians in congratulating the re-elected Governor of Edo, Mr Godwin Obaseki and the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

“The PDP South Africa sends you our hearty congratulations on your resounding success in the just-concluded gubernatorial elections in your state,’’ it said on Monday in Lagos in a congratulatory message jointly signed by the Chairman Mr Ekos Akpokabayen and Secretary, Dr Emeka Ugwu.

“Your dogged fight, amid several odds, before and during the election is well appreciated and equally worth emulating.

“You have demonstrated in unequivocal terms the unflinching spirit of many good leaders,’’ the party said in the message emailed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

It said that the party’s chapter had no doubt that you would continue to deliver the much needed dividends of democracy to the people of Edo, adding the he should be rest assured of their continued support to his leadership.

It added that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deepened Nigeria’s democracy by providing a level playing ground for the contestants.

NAN reports that INEC had declared Gov. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the Sept. 19, gubernatorial election in Edo.

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who scored 223,619. (NAN)