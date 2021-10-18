From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East has rejected Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the zone’s consensus candidate for the position of national secretary of the opposition party.

The PDP National Vice Chairman(South East), Ali Odefa, had in a statement by his media aide, Moses Idika, last week, announced Anyanwu as the zone’s consensus candidate for the national secretary of the opposition party.

However, Chinemerem explained that no consensus was reached at the South East PDP meeting held in Enugu on October 14, where Anyanwu was said to have been adopted.

According to him, no decision was reached on who to represent South East as national secretary.

“What transpired at the PDP meeting held on Thursday 14th October at Enugu hosted by Governor Ugwuanyi can best be described as a stalemate.

“The meeting certainly didn’t elect Sam Daddy Anyanwu to represent the South East as PDP National Secretary.

“Governor Emeka Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu came to the meeting and just announced the selection of Sen Anyanwu. Most of the people who attended vehemently objected to it and refused to accept it.

“The entire Anambra delegation led by Peter Obi rejected it. Imo delegates led by former Govs Emeka Ihedioha and Achike Udenwa also rejected it.

“The State Chairmen of some of the States also said no. The meeting ended without any agreement.

“What was most annoying to South East leaders was that Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu is being imposed on them by a Governor from South South who nominated him.

“The meeting was also attended by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, Onyema Ugochukwu, Senator Uche Ekwunife, and many others. Most of them didn’t agree with the imposition of Sam Daddy Anyanwu as secretary as he wasn’t a product of the zone.

“I am very conversant with the everything that transpired at the meeting and I can say without fear of contradiction that what was reported as South East Zone PDP consensus is a figment of the imagination of the author of the Press release. It does not in any way whatsoever, reflect the outcome of the Enugu meeting. It is unfortunate.”

