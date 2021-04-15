By Sunday Ani

Ekiti North Senator Duro Faseyi has commended the National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for its role in the recently concluded South-West Zonal Congress of the party.

In a statement issued by his media office and made available to the Daily Sun, Faseyi said the committee’s effort ensured that Governor Seyi Makinde and former Governor Ayodele Fayose-led factions reached amicable compromises ahead of the congress which held last Monday in Osogbo, Osun State.

Commending the committee chaired by former Senate President Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, he said: The work that the committee did in the background in the weeks leading to the election cannot be disregarded. First, they succeeded in unifying the key stakeholders in Ekiti State; then, they met with key stakeholders in the region like Fayose and Makinde to sheathe their swords in order to ensure that the elections were free and fair.’

The senator also commended the committee for its fairness, stating that in all the engagements that he was privy to, he noticed how the members always sought to hear the grievances of the concerned stakeholders, before recommending possible lines of action.

‘In the political space, it is very rare to see political actors behave in the way the Saraki-led Committee has done. The committee did not take side, instead, it was clear from the outset that it was working in the best interest of the party in the South-West, and for the overall national interest of the party.

‘As we move forward, I am hopeful that the committee will continue to work to ensure that our party emerges stronger across board. What the committee has done in the North-Central, the South-West, and in pockets of other states is commendable. It should extend the good work to other zones and states where there is disagreement in the party. I am optimistic that it will get the job of repositioning our party right as we head into the 2023 general elections,’ he stated.